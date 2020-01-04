I seriously love Ice Hockey. Is one of those sports that appears to be rude, and, somehow you have to be fit to play it, but it's amazing how players create a "team", protecting the goalkeeper (no-one can touch the goalkeeper, that's a non written law). If you want to check more shots of the game (action one, not like this one), just follow this link https://petaqui.smugmug.com/Deportes/Hockey/20192020/2020-01-04-Jaca-vs-Txuri-Urdin/
Amo el hockey hielo, de verdad. Es uno de esos deportes donde parece que todo es salvaje, y en cierta forma lo es y tienes que estar en forma para jugar, pero es increíble como se crea un verdadero "equipo" entre los jugadores protegiendo al portero (no se toca al portero, es una ley no escrita). Si queréis ver más fotos del partido (de acción, no moñas como esta), simplemente entrar al enlace https://petaqui.smugmug.com/Deportes/Hockey/20192020/2020-01-04-Jaca-vs-Txuri-Urdin/