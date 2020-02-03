Previous
Night work by petaqui
Photo 1391

Night work

Lately I found I'm a bit dispersed, I'm doing lot of things (that I used to do but had to stop for 2 weeks) and my mind haven't used to them again. I need to sleep, I need to sleep without interrumptions, but, I can't... I'm on duty working for the whole night.
_____________________________

Últimamente estoy un poco disperso, hago muchas cosas (que solía hacer, pero he tenido que parar 2 semanas) y mi mente no se ha acostumbrado aún a ese ritmo. Necesito dormir sin molestias, pero no puedo... estoy de guardia toda la noche.
3rd February 2020

petaqui

@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
