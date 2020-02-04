Movescount

It is more difficult handheld and with a mobile phone, but the effect is generally very good. Or with a wide-angle lens take the picture and move forward/backward; or with a zoom lens take the picture and zoom in/out. This way, the centre is sharp (or quite sharp), and the sides are out of focus with a moving effect. Here I put a wide-angle lens on the Nokia 808.

A pulso y con un móvil es más difícil, pero el efecto queda muy bien en general. O con un gran angular hacer la foto y moverte hacia delante/detrás; o con un objetivo zoom hacer la foto y meter/sacar zoom. Así en centro queda nítido (o bastante nítido), y los lados desenfocados con efecto de movimiento. Aquí le puse un gran angular al Nokia 808.