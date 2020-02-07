Collarada

2886m that we always see from Jaca, it is a wonder to be able to have on so much land that grows everywhere, at different heights and with different shapes. The Pyrenees is something wonderful, and whoever has not come here has to come and see these landscapes, and with these contrasting valleys.

_______________________________

2886m que vemos siempre desde Jaca, es una maravilla poder contar con tanta tierra que crece por todos lados, a diferentes alturas y con diferentes formas. El Pirineo es algo maravilloso, y quien no haya venido tiene que venir a ver estos paisajes, y con estos contrastes de valles.