Previous
Next
Collarada by petaqui
Photo 1395

Collarada

2886m that we always see from Jaca, it is a wonder to be able to have on so much land that grows everywhere, at different heights and with different shapes. The Pyrenees is something wonderful, and whoever has not come here has to come and see these landscapes, and with these contrasting valleys.
_______________________________
2886m que vemos siempre desde Jaca, es una maravilla poder contar con tanta tierra que crece por todos lados, a diferentes alturas y con diferentes formas. El Pirineo es algo maravilloso, y quien no haya venido tiene que venir a ver estos paisajes, y con estos contrastes de valles.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
382% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise