Work hard

It could be incredible, of quality I mean, much better... the Sony HX90V is very good, it gives magnificent results but nothing can stand up to a Canon 6D. This project started as something to take out the potential of a mobile, but lately it's not like that, I don't use it for that. It is necessary to reconsider this project, looking at Oroel that is brutal.

Podría ser increíble, de calidad quiero decir, mucho mejor… la Sony HX90V es muy buena, da unos resultados magníficos pero que nada pueden hacer frente a una Canon 6D. Este proyecto empezó como algo para sacar el potencial de un móvil, pero últimamente no es así, no lo uso para eso. Toca replantearse este proyecto, mirando a Oroel que es brutal.