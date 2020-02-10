Previous
Next
Full moon by petaqui
Photo 1398

Full moon

Supposed to be the brightest moon of the year, can't say if it's true or not as I'm not a specialist :(
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise