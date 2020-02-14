Previous
The plant and flower market by petaqui
The plant and flower market

Rain, snow or a Sahara sun, they're there every Friday. The plant and flower market in Jaca.
Llueva, nieve o haga un sol del Sáhara, ahí están todos los viernes. El mercado de plantas y flores en Jaca.
14th February 2020

petaqui

Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
