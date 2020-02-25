Sign up
Photo 1413
Oroel at sunset
When the sun goes down, Oroel usually takes on a special tone.
__________________
Cuando llega el atardecer, Oroel suele coger un tono especial.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1603
photos
21
followers
28
following
387% complete
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Views
5
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th February 2020 7:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
sunset
,
canon
,
eos
,
tele
,
oroel
,
6d
