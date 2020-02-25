Previous
Oroel at sunset by petaqui
Photo 1413

Oroel at sunset

When the sun goes down, Oroel usually takes on a special tone.

__________________

Cuando llega el atardecer, Oroel suele coger un tono especial.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

petaqui

@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
Photo Details

