Candanchu

The cross-country circuit in a rare place... Unfortunately the snow is not as we all wish, and the usual place for this circuit, would be ideal for a mud fight but no skiing. But the views of the new one are not bad either, I love the fog in the background, it gives a mystical touch.



And the second photo of the day, the amazing stand we set up.

________________________________

El circuito de fondo en un lugar poco frecuente… Por desgracia la nieve no está como todos deseamos, y el lugar habitual para este circuito, sería ideal para una pelea de barro pero nada de esquiar. Eso sí, las vistas del nuevo tampoco están nada mal, me encanta la niebla así al fondo, da un toque místico.



Y la segunda foto del día, el pedazo stand que montamos.