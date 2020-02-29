Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1417
The mountains, paradise.
Amazing scenery out of the window, seems if I were in Inceland.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1617
photos
22
followers
28
following
390% complete
View this month »
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Latest from all albums
192
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
193
1424
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Nokia 9
Taken
29th February 2020 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
canon
,
hdr
,
mountains
,
views
,
nokia
,
panorama
,
9
,
eos
,
pyrenees
,
pirineos
,
pureview
,
6d
,
candanchu
,
scenerio
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close