Home by petaqui
Photo 1419

Home

After a few days of being cold in the mountains, it's nice to take refuge at home in the warmth of the candle.
_______________________________
Después de unos días de pasar frío en la montaña, mola refugiarse un poco en casa al calor de la vela.
petaqui

@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
