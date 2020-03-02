Sign up
After a few days of being cold in the mountains, it's nice to take refuge at home in the warmth of the candle.
Después de unos días de pasar frío en la montaña, mola refugiarse un poco en casa al calor de la vela.
2nd March 2020
petaqui
petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia. Pharmacist working at Jaca.
Photo Details
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Nokia 9
Taken
2nd March 2020 10:36pm
Tags
home
candle
