White dreams

What a cool day. Everything Candanchu could show us, he did. After the snowfall of the last few days, it's all very impressive. A magnificent view with the Midi d'Ossau in the background, and between mountains covered with white gold. A pity that the day is so short.

________________________________

Que chulada de día. Todo lo que pudo enseñarnos Candanchú, lo hizo. Tras la nevada de los últimos días está todo impresionante. Unas magníficas vistas con el Midi d’Ossau al fondo, y entre montañas cubiertas de oro blanco. Lástima que dure tan poco la jornada.