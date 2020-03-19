You call this working?

Working at home has its interesting point, but I know, being on the couch is not the best method of being totally productive. Beer is, let's consider it a stimulant.



And now the truth, that moment was a meeting of project leaders, for calling us something although we really are, except without ties or anything like that.



That said, congratulations, dads of the world!

______________________________

Lo de trabajar en casa tiene su punto interesante, pero lo se, estar en el sofá no es el mejor método de ser totalmente productivo. La cerveza sí, consideremos que es un estimulante.



Y ahora la verdad, ese momento era una reunión de líderes de proyecto, por llamarnos algo aunque realmente lo somos, salvo que sin corbatas ni nada de eso.



Dicho esto, ¡felicidades padres!