World hour by petaqui
World hour

For many things, and among them this one (light pollution, you can perfectly appreciate the light of Jaca as it rises), the planet needs its hour a year, and much more. We must change habits to take care of what surrounds us, the environment that has seen us grow and now we destroy.
Por muchas cosas, y entre ellas esta (la contaminación lumínica, se aprecia perfectamente la luz de Jaca como sube), el planeta necesita su hora al año, y mucho más. Debemos cambiar hábitos para cuidar lo que nos rodea, el entorno que nos ha visto crecer y ahora destruimos.
petaqui

Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
