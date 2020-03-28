World hour

For many things, and among them this one (light pollution, you can perfectly appreciate the light of Jaca as it rises), the planet needs its hour a year, and much more. We must change habits to take care of what surrounds us, the environment that has seen us grow and now we destroy.

Por muchas cosas, y entre ellas esta (la contaminación lumínica, se aprecia perfectamente la luz de Jaca como sube), el planeta necesita su hora al año, y mucho más. Debemos cambiar hábitos para cuidar lo que nos rodea, el entorno que nos ha visto crecer y ahora destruimos.