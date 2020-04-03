Previous
Next
A village in the distance by petaqui
Photo 1451

A village in the distance

Target at 600mm with the 6D, you can only see a few village lights... If I'm not mistaken it's Asieso.
__________________________
Objetivo a 600mm con la 6D, sólo se ven unas luces del pueblo… Si no me equivoco es Asieso.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise