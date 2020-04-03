Sign up
Photo 1451
A village in the distance
Target at 600mm with the 6D, you can only see a few village lights... If I'm not mistaken it's Asieso.
__________________________
Objetivo a 600mm con la 6D, sólo se ven unas luces del pueblo… Si no me equivoco es Asieso.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
Photo Details
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd April 2020 8:04pm
Tags
canon
,
village
,
eos
,
distance
,
6d
