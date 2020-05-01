Nature at home

It is spectacular the things you can find in a small tree on the terrace. To get an idea, the size of this spider is one tenth of a fingernail, no kidding, tiny. In fact here ( https://365.petaqui.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-05-01-0951_polarr.jpg ) you can see surrounded by red the spot of the spider, and the red line is the web where it was hanging. In order to take a picture with half-decent detail (you can see the hairs on the legs), in front of the 808 camera I placed a Fuji lens from the 80s, it acts as a macro lens to get us very close.
_______________________________
Es espectacular las cosas que puedes encontrar en un pequeño arbolillo en la terraza. Para hacerse una idea, el tamaño de esta araña es la décima parte de una uña, no es broma, minúscula. De hecho aquí ( https://365.petaqui.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-05-01-0951_polarr.jpg ) podéis ver rodeado de rojo la mancha de la araña, y la línea roja es la tela de araña donde estaba colgada. Para poder llegar a sacar una foto con detalle medio decente (se le ve los pelillos en las patas), delante de la cámara del 808 situé un objetivo Fuji de los años 80, actúa de lente macro para poder acercarnos mucho.