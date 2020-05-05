Time to sweat

The work goes on, and you have to keep sweating too. If the sky in a photo is boring (flat, without clouds or anything else of value), I usually leave it as such because I'm not very fond of photo-montages; but in this case I felt like giving it some colour. For those who have Android (I don't know if they have application in iOS), MIX is a brutal option to change the sky of the photos, automatically detects all the area of the sky and changes it for the one we choose from those who have, being able to edit it. And as a bonus, one without photo-montage.

__________________________

El curro sigue, y hay que seguir sudando también. Si el cielo de una foto es aburrido (plano, sin nubes ni nada que de algo más de valor), suelo dejarlo como tal pues no soy muy amigo de los foto-montajes; pero en este caso me apetecía darle algo de color. Para quien tenga Android (no se si tienen aplicación en iOS), MIX es una opción brutal para cambiar el cielo de las fotos, de forma automática detecta toda la zona del cielo y lo cambia por el que elijamos de los que tienen, pudiendo editarlo. Y de bonus, una sin foto-montaje.