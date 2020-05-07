Sunset in the castle

Things have to be said for what they are, and when the Nokia 9 works it 120%... today the camera worked as expected to get the most out of it, to achieve the dynamic range that this phone promises with its 5 cameras. The starting photo is the JPG, not the RAW of the mobile, which I have deleted by mistake 🙁. If I had edited that DNG the final quality would be even better, especially in terms of noise generated in the shadows. The editing process in the video below, using the Polarr application_____________Las cosas hay que decirlas como son, y cuando el Nokia 9 está de que sí… hoy ha funcionado la cámara como se espera para poder sacar el máximo de ella, para conseguir el rango dinámico que promete este móvil con sus 5 cámaras. La foto de partida es el JPG, no el RAW del móvil, que por error he borrado 🙁 Si hubiera editado ese DNG la calidad final sería aún mejor, sobretodo en cuanto al ruido generado en las sombras. El proceso de edición en el vídeo de abajo, usando la aplicación Polarr.