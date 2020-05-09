Previous
Pyrenees by petaqui
Pyrenees

The Pyrenees have these things, luxury views (and these are not the best), and little houses that at sunset become magical places. In the middle of the countryside, without any disturbance, with a field to release the dog (and the child). Seeing the sun through the mountains allows for those outlined rays and the shadows they create.
_________________________
El Pirineo tiene estas cosas, vistas de lujo (y eso que estas no son las mejores), y casitas que al atardecer se convierten en lugares mágicos. En medio del campo, sin molestia alguna, con un campo para soltar al perro (y al niño). Ver el sol a través de las montañas permite esos rayos perfilados y las sombras que crean.
petaqui

