Bridge by petaqui
Photo 1489

Bridge

Every time I see it I understand that it had to have some use, but now I think it just stays there, but can't be accessed (I'll look into it... that said, the other day the mobile was that yes, today that no at all, you can see it in the definition and noise)
Cada vez que lo veo entiendo que alguna utilidad tuvo que tener, pero ahora creo que simplemente se mantiene ahí, pero no se puede acceder (investigaré sobre ello… dicho esto, el otro día el móvil estaba de que sí, hoy de que no en absoluto, se nota en la definición y ruido)
11th May 2020 11th May 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
