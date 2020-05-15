Previous
Next
Inner office by petaqui
Photo 1493

Inner office

Another day I come home and haven't taken the camera out for a walk... last week was awesome, damm
________________
Un día más que llego a casa y no he sacado la cámara a pasear… con lo bien que fue la semana pasada.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise