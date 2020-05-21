Previous
Beat Yesterday by petaqui
Photo 1499

Beat Yesterday

444m of positive slope, something that on foot is not much for what I often do, but that on bike means much more than usual. The chubby petaqui is getting better and better.
More shots and video of the day: https://365.petaqui.com/2020/05/21/dia-de-superarse/
444m de desnivel positivo, algo que a pie no es mucho para lo que hago a menudo, pero que en bici supone bastante más de lo habitual. El gordito petaqui va superándose.
Más fotos del día, y vídeo: https://365.petaqui.com/2020/05/21/dia-de-superarse/
21st May 2020

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
