Love by petaqui
Love

What a beautiful moment, and I didn't want to spoil it by interrupting that moment of love and debauchery.
Que bonito momento, y no quería estropearlo interrumpiendo dicho momento de amor y desenfreno.
petaqui

Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
