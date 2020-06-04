Previous
Next
Roe deer by petaqui
Photo 1513

Roe deer

It wasn't easy to get that close, I was actually about 10m away from the animal, and they jump at the slightest bit. With patience, bending down, walking very slowly... I managed to get quite close (never enough but good), and take the shot out of the specimen. A dark, rainy day, which helps to create a unique atmosphere in the forest, but reduces the quality of the photographs in terms of sharpness. RAW developed.
_______________________
No fue fácil acercarse tanto, realmente estaba a unos 10m del animal, y saltan a la mínima. Con paciencia, agachado, caminando muy despacio… logré acercarme bastante (nunca es suficiente pero bueno), y sacar la toma del ejemplar. Un día oscuro, de lluvia, que ayuda a crear un ambiente único en el bosque, pero a reducir la calidad de las fotografías en cuanto a nitidez. RAW revelado.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise