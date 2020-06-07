Previous
Next
Navaleno by petaqui
Photo 1516

Navaleno

Ugh, Nokia... an update came out a couple of days ago that promised improvements in the camera (fixing all the bugs that are there), but it seems that it has not achieved results. There have been fewer errors in the interface when taking pictures (and losing many of them because he doesn't feel like taking them), but the quality... suffers too many times.
_______________________
Ugh, Nokia… salió una actualización hace un par de días que prometía mejoras en la cámara (solucionando tooooodos los errores que hay), pero a la vista está que no lo ha conseguido en cuanto a resultados. Han disminuido los errores en la interfaz al sacar fotos (y perder muchas pues no le da la gana hacerlas), pero la calidad… se resiente en demasiadas ocasiones.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise