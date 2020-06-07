Navaleno

Ugh, Nokia... an update came out a couple of days ago that promised improvements in the camera (fixing all the bugs that are there), but it seems that it has not achieved results. There have been fewer errors in the interface when taking pictures (and losing many of them because he doesn't feel like taking them), but the quality... suffers too many times.

_______________________

Ugh, Nokia… salió una actualización hace un par de días que prometía mejoras en la cámara (solucionando tooooodos los errores que hay), pero a la vista está que no lo ha conseguido en cuanto a resultados. Han disminuido los errores en la interfaz al sacar fotos (y perder muchas pues no le da la gana hacerlas), pero la calidad… se resiente en demasiadas ocasiones.