It is the largest and most corpulent lynx: it is between 80 and 130 cm long (plus 11 to 24 cm from the tail), with a height of 60 to 75 cm and weighing between 18 and 30 kg. The body is stocky, the legs are long and the tail is very short, even shorter than in other lynxes (which, in turn, is somewhat unusual among cats). The coat varies from reddish-brown to yellowish, becoming greyish and much longer in winter. The size and abundance of the spots (circular and dark, more abundant on the legs) varies greatly from region to region, even within the same subspecies. In rare cases, animals without body markings may occur. Generally, populations located further north and in clearer habitats have a lower concentration of spots, while the concentration of spots is highest in individuals living in denser forests, in the south of their range. Also, patches tend to become more diffuse and scarce in winter. The tip of the tail is black. On the face, "sideburns" and ears spots, marks and lines, also black, are observed. At the end of the ears we can see the characteristic black "brush" of the lynx, which increases their hearing and also increases their ability to hunt.
Es el lince de mayor tamaño y corpulencia: mide entre 80 y 130 cm de largo (más 11 a 24 cm de la cola), con una altura de 60 a 75 cm y entre 18 y 30 kg de peso. El cuerpo es fornido, las patas largas y la cola muy corta, incluso menor que en otros linces (que, a su vez, es algo inusual entre los felinos).El pelaje varía entre pardo rojizo y amarillento, tornándose grisáceo y mucho más largo en invierno. El tamaño y abundancia de las manchas (circulares y oscuras, más abundantes en las patas) varía enormemente de unas regiones a otras, incluso dentro de una misma subespecie. En casos raros pueden llegar a darse animales sin manchas en el cuerpo. Por lo general, las poblaciones situadas más al norte y en hábitats más despejados presentan una menor concentración de manchas, mientras que la concentración de estas es máxima en los individuos que viven en bosques más densos, en el sur de su área de distribución. Así mismo, las manchas tienden a difuminarse y hacerse más escasas en invierno. La punta de la cola es negra. En la cara, “patillas” y orejas se observan manchas, marcas y líneas, también negras. En el extremo de las orejas se observa el característico “pincel” negro de los linces, que aumenta su capacidad de audición y también aumenta su capacidad de cazar.