Photo 1531
Colours
What a colourful sight, and the insects that accompany it every day (it's nice to see everything in detail)
Que chulada de colores, y los insectos que le acompañan cada día (mola ponerse a ver todo en detalle)
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1743
photos
28
followers
35
following
420% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Nokia 9
Taken
22nd June 2020 3:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
colors
colours
insects
colour
