Hope House

One of the best beers I've ever tasted (for my taste of course), it was only sold in Dublin because they wanted to sell it straight from the barrel; but now it appears in Carrefour in bottles. It's not the same as the one I drank in Dublin, but it's a luxury as well.
_________________________
Una de las mejores cervezas que he probado en mi vida (para mi gusto claro), sólo se vendía en Dublin porque querían venderla directamente desde barril; pero que ahora aparece en Carrefour en botella. No es igual que la que bebía en Dublin, pero está de lujo también.