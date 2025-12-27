Previous
Next
Tiny Arctic by peteminer
5 / 365

Tiny Arctic

I took quite a few shots to try to get it right. It was my first attempt at a macro photo, and I also played with aperture to get as much as I could in focus while also making sure nothing was cut off on either side. A590IS
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

PeteMiner

@peteminer
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact