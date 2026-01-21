Previous
Next
Lichen by peteminer
12 / 365

Lichen

I tried to capture the bluish tint it had, but the orange in the trunk kept throwing the image off. But I'm still pleased with the level of detail. Canon SX20 IS.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

PeteMiner

@peteminer
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact