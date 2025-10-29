Previous
vliegenzwam by peter52
2 / 365

vliegenzwam

Red mushroom (amanita muscaria), photographed with (nothing-) phone during a walk near Teuven (Be).
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Peter Gorissen

@peter52
