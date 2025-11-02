Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Sunny november
Lovely sunny day in november!
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
0
0
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera.
6
photos
1
followers
8
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd November 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
walk
,
sunny
,
hills
,
netherlands
,
limburg
,
d7100
,
affinity
