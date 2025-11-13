Sign up
17 / 365
2025-11-13
A walk during sunset
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
1
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
17
photos
7
followers
12
following
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
A142
Taken
13th November 2025 4:48pm
Tags
phone
,
sunset
,
autumn
A Stowe
Gorgeous.
November 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely how the roads leads us to the sunset
November 13th, 2025
