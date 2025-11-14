Sign up
18 / 365
2025-11-14
New member of the family.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
1
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
18
photos
7
followers
12
following
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
1
1
1
365
A142
14th November 2025 4:28pm
Tags
b&w
,
phone
,
cat
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Aww too sweet
November 14th, 2025
