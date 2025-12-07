Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
2025-12-07
Clematis
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
0
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera.
41
photos
11
followers
14
following
11% complete
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th December 2025 10:15am
Tags
plant
,
nikon
,
autumn
,
square
,
affinity
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2025
