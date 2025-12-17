Previous
2025-12-17 by peter52
51 / 365

2025-12-17

Photoclass: practicing christmas photography.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Peter Gorissen

@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact