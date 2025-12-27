Sign up
61 / 365
2025-12-27
Another christmas walk
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
61
photos
14
followers
16
following
16% complete
View this month »
61
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th December 2025 12:54pm
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Beverley
ace
Beautiful walk upto the sunshine…. Gorgeous nature
December 28th, 2025
