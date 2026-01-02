Previous
2026-01-02
2026-01-02

One of the many wayside crosses in this area.
This one happens to have an original text: "Go ahead and make other happier"
Peter Gorissen

@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
