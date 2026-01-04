Sign up
66 / 365
2026-01-04
Old quarry.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
1
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
66
photos
14
followers
16
following
4
1
1
365
NIKON D7100
4th January 2026 10:51am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful scene
January 5th, 2026
