Previous
69 / 365
2026-01-06
Cross-country skiing (including self-portrait 😊).
I can still feel it in several muscles...
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
2
3
Peter Gorissen
@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
69
photos
14
followers
16
following
18% complete
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
A142
Taken
6th January 2026 11:08am
Privacy
Public
Beverley
ace
So beautiful & soooo fun. Stunning capture a place enjoy.
January 7th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautiful frosty scene.
January 7th, 2026
