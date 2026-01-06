Previous
2026-01-06 by peter52
2026-01-06

Cross-country skiing (including self-portrait 😊).
I can still feel it in several muscles...
Peter Gorissen

@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
Beverley ace
So beautiful & soooo fun. Stunning capture a place enjoy.
January 7th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful frosty scene.
January 7th, 2026  
