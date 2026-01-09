Previous
2026-01-09 by peter52
74 / 365

2026-01-09

Looks like rain.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Peter Gorissen

@peter52
Hello, My name is Peter and I live in the very south of the Netherlands. After retiring I bought a Nikon D7100 camera. Afterwards I...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact