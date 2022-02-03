Sign up
Previous
Next
34 / 365
Weir at Roach Bridge
Not much water in the River Darwin today as seen at the weir and old mill.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
0
Peter Byrne
@peterbyrne
34
photos
4
followers
10
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
3rd February 2022 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
river
,
waterfall
,
mill
,
darwin
,
weir
Nova
ace
What a beautiful location Peter. Love the way you are drawn into the image. :)
February 3rd, 2022
