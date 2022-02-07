Sign up
37 / 365
The Old Oak
This is a combination of two images: the first is of the tree taken in a field near Bassenthwaite Lake in Cumbria. And the second is of a dark and moody sky. I used the magic of Photoshop to blend them together.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Peter Byrne
@peterbyrne
37
photos
4
followers
10
following
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th June 2021 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
mountain
,
old
,
oak
,
lakes
,
cumbria
