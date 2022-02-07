Previous
The Old Oak by peterbyrne
37 / 365

The Old Oak

This is a combination of two images: the first is of the tree taken in a field near Bassenthwaite Lake in Cumbria. And the second is of a dark and moody sky. I used the magic of Photoshop to blend them together.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
