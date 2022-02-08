Previous
ST Bede's Clayton Green Chorley
ST Bede's Clayton Green Chorley

A modest Nonconformist type of Catholic chapel built in 1823 so it was not a prominent feature under the the rules of the day.
8th February 2022

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
