Cuerden Park Bridge (Feb) by peterbyrne
40 / 365

Cuerden Park Bridge (Feb)

The bridge over the river Lostock in Cuerden Valley Park Chorley. The river was quite full and flowing fast today. Following last month's photo from the same spot I'm hoping to take one each month.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
