51 / 365
Nidd Hall
I was hoping to take a snowy photo of the hall today but the snow turned to rain and washed it all away. So here is a picture from yesterday.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
7
365
19th February 2022 2:49pm
Tags
snow
,
pot
,
hall
,
nidd
