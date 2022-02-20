Previous
Nidd Hall by peterbyrne
Nidd Hall

I was hoping to take a snowy photo of the hall today but the snow turned to rain and washed it all away. So here is a picture from yesterday.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Peter Byrne

