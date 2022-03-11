Previous
Next
Bulb Filament by peterbyrne
70 / 365

Bulb Filament

Practicing with extension tubes on this car head light bulb to give a close up or macro shot.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise