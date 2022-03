Brindle St James

Brindle is one of the oldest parishes in Lancashire. The name of Brindle derives from ‘Burnhul’ meaning the hill by the stream.

A church has existed on the current site of Brindle St. James’ since 1190 and one of the fonts dates from this time. The original church, built over 800 years ago was dedicated to St. Helen. The sacred St. Helen’s Well was located south of the village where the M61 now runs