Manchester Bees by peterbyrne
Manchester Bees

Bee-spotting is a good way to spend time in the city. When you’re strolling the streets, look up, look around and you’ll see them everywhere. This one is by Canal Street near the clubs and bars.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
