Water Garden by peterbyrne
Water Garden

Studley Royal Water Gardens . The 18th-century water garden, incorporating some of the largest Cistercian abbey ruins in Europe, Fountains Abbey is in the distance near the top left.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Peter Byrne

@peterbyrne
